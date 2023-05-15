ADVERTISEMENT

Act against unauthorised private schools in A.P., officials told

May 15, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar has directed the Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) to take action against unauthorised private unaided schools in the State.

It has come to the notice of the officials that the managements of some private unaided schools obtained recognition for State syllabus, but were teaching CBSE and ICSE syllabus. Teaching without any permission from CBSE/ICSE boards is a violation of government norms. The RJDs and DEOs should conduct inspections and take necessary action against such schools, the Commissioner said in a release on Monday.

Mr. Suresh Kumar also directed the officers to take action even if State syllabus is taught for classes 8, 9, 10 without permission.

CONNECT WITH US