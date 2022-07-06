Act against those defaming Hindu deities, Andhra Pradesh DGP urged
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the documentary released by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai was creating tension in society. Some people are deliberately spreading hatred and resorting to false propaganda on social media. The police are requested to file suo motu cases against them and take action, he said.
