Act against those defaming Hindu deities, Andhra Pradesh DGP urged

G.V.R. Subba Rao July 06, 2022 02:45 IST

Representative image | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy urged Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to take action against those defaming Hindu deities. In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the documentary released by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai was creating tension in society. Some people are deliberately spreading hatred and resorting to false propaganda on social media. The police are requested to file suo motu cases against them and take action, he said.



