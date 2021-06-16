‘Act against all land-grabbers’

Welcoming the appeal of Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to all political parties to come out with their stand on recovery of lands encroached upon by political leaders, the CPI(M) said that the government should focus on reclaiming lands grabbed by various political leaders instead of targeting any particular political party.

In a statement on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, district committee member K. Lokanadham and city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the CPI(M) was ready to prove that lands worth ₹50,000 crore were encroached upon in Visakhapatnam Rural, Urban, Anandapuram, Bhimili, Padmanabham, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, Anakapalle, Parawada, Peda Gantyada and Gajuwaka mandals. The party favours recovery of the encroached lands, they said.

A majority of these lands pertain to government lands, lands allotted to ex-servicemen and Inam lands, which are allegedly in the possession of TDP and YSR Congress Party leaders and their supporters. The CPI(M) leaders said the politicians and real estate dealers indulged in land grabbing after the land prices registered a steep increase after the year 2000. They recalled that the then Collector Pravin Kumar had announced that records pertaining to over 1 lakh acres of land in Visakhapatnam district were tampered.

The YSR Congress government has initiated action only on TDP leaders like Peela Govind, Sabbam Hari and Palla Srinivasa Rao and on GITAM University. This was leading to suspicion that only TDP leaders were being targeted, they said.