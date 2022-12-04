Acres of crop to be deserted in Asia’s largest tomato belt in Andhra Pradesh

December 04, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAYACHOTI/CHITTOOR

Acres of crop will be left unharvested by farmers in Asia’s largest tomato-growing belt of Annamayya and Chittoor districts as farmers look to cut their losses despite registering a bumper yield this year.

The farmers are planning to desert the standing crop as it would be unremunerative for them to spend further on harvesting, labour and transportation charges at a time when the produce is selling for throwaway prices in the open market.

In June this year, tomato cultivation was taken up in 20,000 hectares in the twin districts, with farmers hoping that they would be able to overcome the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Soon, however, the farmers observed that their prospects looked bleak, as other States like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were also headed for bumper yields. This meant that local growers would not find many buyers in other parts of the country, unlike in earlier years.

Till 2018, a majority of tomato growers in Madanapalle division remained predominantly dependent on exports to other parts of India, and small stocks overseas. After the pandemic, they expected to resume their exports, but much to their dismay, they have failed to find foreign buyers for their produce.

On Sunday, the Madanapalle market registered the arrival of 169 tonnes of tomatoes, with the first grade fetching ₹14 per kg, followed by the second grade fetching ₹10 per kg. This is in stark contrast to the prices that prevailed till April this year, when one kg would fetch between ₹60 and ₹90. Farmers said the scenario began to change from September onwards, with zero exports for a couple of months.

Manju Kokkanti, a tomato grower at Valmikipuram mandal of Annamayya district, said that he has no option but to abandon the standing crop on five acres of land. “I am expecting my losses to run into around ₹8 lakh. I had traveled to New Delhi and Punjab for both export and import of tomato stocks. It is for the first time in recent times that we can neither make any exports nor bring imports. All the tomato fields are flourishing with good crops here despite inclement weather this year, but the demand even in the domestic market is poor,” he said.

The farmer said that it costs ₹2 lakh per acre to raise the crop. “Under these conditions, it’s impossible to recover our investment. So, we have no option but to abandon the crops in the fields,” he said.

A horticulture officer in Annamayya district said that there is no possibility of tomato exports to northern States till April 2023. “Due to steep prices in the last two years, a majority of the domestic households and the restaurants as well have reduced their consumption of tomato. The same situation continues now. The total absence of exports is again a predominant factor working against the growers,” the official said.