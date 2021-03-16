Acquire land for house sites from April: Andhra Pradesh CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a video-conference on Spandana at his camp office on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

16 March 2021 23:14 IST

‘Ensure setting up of bulk milk cooling units by end of this month’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government will focus on vaccination and developmental works after the ZPTC / MPTC elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the developmental works and welfare schemes such as NREGS, house sites, schools, during the Spandana programme with the District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police, and other officials on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the District Collectors for making a mark in the NREGS works and providing ₹6,000 crore as employment wages.

Calling upon them to complete the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras by May, he said that they should also focus on YSR Health Clinics.

“Bulk milk cooling units will bring in revolutionary changes in the rural areas,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and asked the District Collectors to ensure the setting up of the units by the end of this month. He also asked them to complete CC roads and drains under the NREGS.

He further asked the Collectors to complete the process of handing over house sites, and instructed them to ensure that the new beneficiaries were handed over the sites within 90 days of submitting the application.

“Ensure that house site pattas are delivered to 11,334 new beneficiaries and complete the verification of their applications. Start identification and procurement of land for house sites from April. We are going to construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase. Ensure that the layouts have all amenities. Construct a model house in every colony and provide construction material to those who want to construct houses. The beneficiaries will get cement, steel, metal at cheaper prices as the government is going to supply them. Utilise the services of digital assistants, welfare assistants and volunteers,” he said.

On Nadu- Nedu, he said works in schools should be complete by March 31. Works would be taken up at YSR Pre-Primary Schools.

“I believe that development of brain takes place in a child by the time they are six. We are focussing on pre-primary schools. Officials should also focus on training teachers in anganiwadi centres. We are also setting up multi-purpose centres, and I want the Collectors to identify land,” he said.

Medical colleges

The Chief Minister said that one medical college would be set up in every Parliamentary Constituency. Construction of medical colleges would soon begin in Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni, and Machilipatnam.

Mr. Jagan also reviewed the progress on YSR Bima, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, A. Suresh, P. Viswaroop, and Ch. Ranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, CCLA Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (R&B) M.T. Krishna Babu, and Special CS (Housing) Ajay Jain were present.