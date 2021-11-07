Acharya N.G. Ranga remembered

Glowing tributes were paid to the founder of the Kisan movement Acharya N.G. Ranga on his 121st birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Tobacco Board Chairman Y. Raghunath Babu led the admirers in paying floral tributes to Prof. Ranga who had dedicated his life to the farmers’ cause after his education in England, at Ranga Bhavan here.

He had set up a political school for the first time in the country to train upcoming politicians cutting across party lines and former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy was one of the notable products of the political school.

He had created a record of sorts with his long innings in Parliament and entered the Guinness book of records, recalled N.G. Ranga Kisan Samastha secretary Ch. Seshaiah.

Progressive woman farmer Gullapalli Sujata was felicitated on the occasion for promoting organic farming in and around Peddarikatla, near Podili in Prakasam district.