Andhra Pradesh

Acharya N.G. Ranga remembered

Farmer leaders pay floral tributes to the statue of Acharya N.G.Ranga in Ongole on Sunday.  

Glowing tributes were paid to the founder of the Kisan movement Acharya N.G. Ranga on his 121st birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Tobacco Board Chairman Y. Raghunath Babu led the admirers in paying floral tributes to Prof. Ranga who had dedicated his life to the farmers’ cause after his education in England, at Ranga Bhavan here.

He had set up a political school for the first time in the country to train upcoming politicians cutting across party lines and former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy was one of the notable products of the political school.

He had created a record of sorts with his long innings in Parliament and entered the Guinness book of records, recalled N.G. Ranga Kisan Samastha secretary Ch. Seshaiah.

Progressive woman farmer Gullapalli Sujata was felicitated on the occasion for promoting organic farming in and around Peddarikatla, near Podili in Prakasam district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 11:12:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/acharya-ng-ranga-remembered/article37373014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY