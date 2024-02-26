ANU global seminar attended by academic experts from US, Australia

February 26, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The three-day UGC-sponsored global seminar on ‘Marginality & The Multicultural Literary Landscape: Narratives from Australia & India’, organised by the Centre for Australian Studies, commenced on Monday at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) here, with a grand inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the audience, one of the three guests, Professor R.K. Dhawan from the University of Delhi, underscored the intricate connection between Australian and Indian cultures and their respective ways of life.

University of Madras, Chennai, Professor S. Armstrong further elaborated on the biodiversity and natural resources of both countries, emphasising their collaborative efforts to mitigate CO2 emissions, and combat the adverse effects of ozone depletion on the environment. University of Burdwan Professor Angushman Kar, commended the commendable initiatives of the Centre for Australian Studies at ANU in broadening the scope of Australian studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, ANU Vice-chancellor and Director Professor P. Raja Sekhar, expounded on the thematic scope of the seminar, shedding light on the pivotal issue of cultural appropriation within the realms of marginal and multicultural studies.

The foreign delegates delivered their inaugural addresses, with Flinders University, Australia, Professor Gillian Dooley condemning racially motivated massacres and advocating for an end to such violence, emphasising the universal humanity shared by all. Another inaugural address speaker, Seodial H. Frank Deena, East Carolina University, U.S.A., explored the transformative effects of music and dance in fostering a multicultural and inclusive society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.