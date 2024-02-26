GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ANU global seminar attended by academic experts from US, Australia

Acharya Nagarjuna University VC P. Raja Sekhar, expounded on the thematic scope of the seminar, shedding light on the pivotal issue of cultural appropriation in marginal and multicultural studies

February 26, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Guests lighting up the lamp at Acharya Nagarjuna University, commencing the three-day seminar on ‘Marginality & The Multicultural Literary Landscape: Narratives from Australia & India’, in Guntur on Monday.

Guests lighting up the lamp at Acharya Nagarjuna University, commencing the three-day seminar on ‘Marginality & The Multicultural Literary Landscape: Narratives from Australia & India’, in Guntur on Monday.

The three-day UGC-sponsored global seminar on ‘Marginality & The Multicultural Literary Landscape: Narratives from Australia & India’, organised by the Centre for Australian Studies, commenced on Monday at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) here, with a grand inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the audience, one of the three guests, Professor R.K. Dhawan from the University of Delhi, underscored the intricate connection between Australian and Indian cultures and their respective ways of life.

University of Madras, Chennai, Professor S. Armstrong further elaborated on the biodiversity and natural resources of both countries, emphasising their collaborative efforts to mitigate CO2 emissions, and combat the adverse effects of ozone depletion on the environment. University of Burdwan Professor Angushman Kar, commended the commendable initiatives of the Centre for Australian Studies at ANU in broadening the scope of Australian studies. 

In his address, ANU Vice-chancellor and Director Professor P. Raja Sekhar, expounded on the thematic scope of the seminar, shedding light on the pivotal issue of cultural appropriation within the realms of marginal and multicultural studies.

The foreign delegates delivered their inaugural addresses, with Flinders University, Australia, Professor Gillian Dooley condemning racially motivated massacres and advocating for an end to such violence, emphasising the universal humanity shared by all. Another inaugural address speaker, Seodial H. Frank Deena, East Carolina University, U.S.A., explored the transformative effects of music and dance in fostering a multicultural and inclusive society.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.