Acharya Nagarjuna University to offer self-finance law courses from 2023-24 academic year

August 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Acharya Nagarjuna University is setting up Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Legal Studies and Research which will offer five-year integrated law programmes of BA, LLB (Hons) and BBA, LLB (Hons) from the 2023-24 academic year, its Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar said in a statement on August 14 (Monday).

He said that the Academic Senate and Executive Council of the university had approved these programmes on a self-supporting basis with a semester tuition fee of ₹25,000. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has approved the courses, he said, adding that a separate building for the School of Legal Studies and Research would be built.

The Vice-Chancellor appointed Prof. N. Rangaiah, a retired professor of law, as the Chairman to prepare the academic regulations, programme structure and detailed syllabus for these courses.

He said the university had made all the necessary arrangements to start these programmes. The school will admit 120 students in the first year, including 60 students in each programme.

The law school at ANU has many advantages. The department of Law Alumni, which consists of the former Chief Justice of India, Judges at Supreme Court and High Courts both retired and sitting, district level judiciary, prosecutors and senior advocates will extend their cooperation in training the students. The students will be provided internship facilities by the sitting High Court judges and district level judiciary and senior advocates, who are the alumni of the university.

The school is offering LL.M and Ph.D programmes and the law department has produced 117 Ph.Ds. There are 30 Ph.D scholars doing research, and all of them will extend their services to make the school run these programmes effectively, said Prof. Raja Sekhar.

