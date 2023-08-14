HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Acharya Nagarjuna University to offer self-finance law courses from 2023-24 academic year

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Legal Studies and Research will admit 120 students in the first year, says ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar

August 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The Academic Senate and Executive Council has approved the five-year integrated law programmes, says ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar.

The Academic Senate and Executive Council has approved the five-year integrated law programmes, says ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Acharya Nagarjuna University is setting up Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Legal Studies and Research which will offer five-year integrated law programmes of BA, LLB (Hons) and BBA, LLB (Hons) from the 2023-24 academic year, its Vice-Chancellor P. Raja Sekhar said in a statement on August 14 (Monday).

He said that the Academic Senate and Executive Council of the university had approved these programmes on a self-supporting basis with a semester tuition fee of ₹25,000. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has approved the courses, he said, adding that a separate building for the School of Legal Studies and Research would be built.

The Vice-Chancellor appointed Prof. N. Rangaiah, a retired professor of law, as the Chairman to prepare the academic regulations, programme structure and detailed syllabus for these courses. 

He said the university had made all the necessary arrangements to start these programmes. The school will admit 120 students in the first year, including 60 students in each programme. 

The law school at ANU has many advantages. The department of Law Alumni, which consists of the former Chief Justice of India, Judges at Supreme Court and High Courts both retired and sitting, district level judiciary, prosecutors and senior advocates will extend their cooperation in training the students. The students will be provided internship facilities by the sitting High Court judges and district level judiciary and senior advocates, who are the alumni of the university. 

The school is offering LL.M and Ph.D programmes and the law department has produced 117 Ph.Ds. There are 30 Ph.D scholars doing research, and all of them will extend their services to make the school run these programmes effectively, said Prof. Raja Sekhar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.