Acharya Nagarjuna University enters into an MoU for AI and machine learning

February 09, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The partnership initiates an opportunity to enhance the skills of students by providing training on the latest technologies and internships

The Hindu Bureau

MOU being exchanged in the presence of ANU Vice Chancellor Prof. Raja Sekhar Patteti at the university campus on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Department of MBA Hospital Administration, Department of MBA Technology Management and the Artificial Intelligence Medical and Engineering Researchers Society (AIMERS), and Indian Servers Private Limited on Friday.

The agreement, signed at ANU, is aimed at providing internships, skill programmes such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, IOT for students of these departments, and fostering collaboration. Vice Chancellor of the university, Raja Sekhar Patteti, registrar B. Karuna, AIMERS president Sai Satish, School of Management dean Nagaraju Battu and others were present during the occasion.

This partnership initiates an opportunity to enhance the skills of students by providing training on the latest technologies and internships, thereby increasing their employment prospects, observed Prof. Raja Sekhar Patteti. The collaboration between ANU, AIMERS and Indian Servers Private Limited is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening the capabilities of students and sparking a revolution in job opportunities, he added.

He said that they were excited to have reached this significant milestone and was optimistic that this collaboration would mark a new chapter in the academic and professional development of students.

