Accused tried to sell away my daughter, alleges mother of girl rescued from Kashmir

The family members of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Vijayawada last year and rescued by the police from Jammu and Kashmir recently, alleged that the accused, Shaik Amzad, tried to sell away the girl.

Amzad, a native of Nidamanuru in Vijayawada, allegedly trapped the girl and forcibly took her to Hyderabad from Vijayawada in October last year. He allegedly took the girl to Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and finally kept her in a house in Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Amzad and produced him before the court on July 4 (Thursday). The accused was remanded to judicial custody, said Machavaram Circle Inspector B. Guna Ramu.

Speaking to The Hindu on July 4 (Thursday), the girl’s mother alleged that Amzad took her daughter to Jammu and Kashmir, intending to sell her away to the mafia gangs there.

“I visited Amzad’s house and requested his parents to tell my daughter’s whereabouts. But, they did not give any information. Amzad had changed the SIM cards and phones to evade police for the last eight months. I request the police not to treat the case casually,” the mother said.

“Amzad trapped my daughter through social media and conspired to hand her over to anti-social elements. I thank Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna for rescuing my daughter,” she said.

The girl is understood to have told the police that Amzad did not give food properly to her for about a month and took away her phone to prevent her from talking to her family members. The accused allegedly forced her to wear hijab to conceal her identity.

“Amzad would show me the armed forces patrolling through the window of the house in Jammu. He would tell me that the police would shoot me if I stepped out of the house. Unable to bear the torture, I thought of ending my life twice,” said the girl.

“By god’s grace, I was rescued. Thanks to the government and the Machavaram police,” the girl said and urged the police to punish the accused.

