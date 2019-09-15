Accused tortured by police, alleges Ayyanna

A day after an accused under IPC Section 307, jumped off the second floor of Narsipatnam Town police station and injured himself, the incident snowballed into a political controversy, with former TDP Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleging that the victim Y. Santosh (27), resorted to the act as he was being tortured and was unable to bear the harassment by the police.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, who was also the former MLA from Narsipatnam, visited King George Hospital on Saturday morning along with TDP MLA (Visakhapatnam -East) V. Ramakrishna Babu, MLA (South) Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, and other TDP leaders and sympathised with the victim and his family members.

Speaking to newsmen at the hospital, the TDP leader alleged that while ASP Rishanth Reddy had held Santosh at gun point, Narsipatnam SHO and a Sub-Inspector beat him up mercilessly, on Friday in the police station. Unable to bear the beating, Santosh jumped off the building and fractured both his limbs, he alleged.

Mr. Patrudu also questioned why the rural police had admitted the victim in a private hospital, when Narsipatnam government hospital was just a few metres away from the PS.

He also condemned the police behaviour towards people, alleging that the men-in-khaki have been displaying a high-handed attitude.

“I have spoken to the Rural SP Attada Babujee and brought the incident to his notice. I have asked him to take action against the Narsipatnam ASP, CI and SI by Sunday. If the police department fails to take action, all the district TDP leaders will stage a protest in Narsipatnam. TDP leaders from other districts will also join our protest,” the TDP leader said.

Later, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had submitted a representation to Visakhapatnam (Rural) SP Attada Babujee.

Police version

However, as per the ASP of Narsipatnam Rishanth Reddy, Santosh and two others were caught by the night patrolling vehicle at around 3 a.m. for drunken driving.

A challan was also served to the accused and the alcohol reading was around 250, which was very high from the permissible limit of 30, said Mr. Babujee

At the time of the incident, the trio threw stones and the windscreen of the police jeep was shattered. “Had the stone hit a policeman, it would have caused serious injury,” said the SP.

Later in the day, the three were brought to the PS for questioning and during that period, Santosh jumped off the building and suffered injuries.

As per the police, the accused has a criminal history and a couple of years ago was arrested in ‘causing hurt’ case.

According to the SP, the two others who were along with Santosh, also do not have a good track record and one among them is a rowdy-sheeter.

“Attacking the police is a serious offence, and if encouraged in any form, it could derail the law and order situation in the society,” added Mr. Babujee.