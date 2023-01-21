ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in the viral video of Tirumala temple taken into custody

January 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala police have taken into custody Kiran, an accused in the controversial case relating to the filming of the temple of Lord Venkateswara with a drone camera.

Even though, One Town police have registered an FIR on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by TTD VGO G. Bali Reddy, no details of the accused were found furnished in the report, a copy of which is with The Hindu.

Mr. Bali Reddy in his complaint alleged that the accused criminally trespassed the premises of Tirumala temple by taking a short video with his flying electronic device/drone camera and posted the same on ‘Gruha Srinivasa’ Instagram account and ‘EYECON’ YouTube channel, causing a serious security breach which he feared might prove advantageous to anti-social elements.

However when The Hindu tried to contact Reddy, he did not respond.

Meanwhile, the air was thick with rumours that some youth had filmed the drone while it was flying over the temple, the propriety of which remains yet to be established.

