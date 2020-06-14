Accused in several cheating cases nabbed

Sumit Bhattacharjee

14 June 2020 23:30 IST

He duped several women in different cities, say police

Last week when police arrested a few members of the Chittimamu’s gang for hosting a liquor and ganja party, at function hall in the name of celebrating Chittimamu’s birthday, they were not aware that they had laid their hands on an accused who have been allegedly conning women across different cities.

One of the arrested, Chilukuri Jawahar Bala Kumar, had allegedly duped young, educated and well-established women in various cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore.

His modus operandi had been to target young women, preferably divorcees, or women who are independent and are doing well in life for themselves.

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said, “He has about 14 cases against him, including a rape case and a couple of 498A cases, and was also arrested before. But he has not changed his wrongdoings and have been cheating women since 2013. He also probably got to acquainted to Chittimamu during his jail stint.”

Describing his modus operandi, Mr. Meena said Jawahar creates fake profiles in matrimonial sites and links them up to fake social media accounts.

He targets gullible women after doing a brief research and approaches them. He sweet talks them to friendship and later proposes them. Taking advantage of their vulnerability, he allegedly sexually and financially exploits them. He also allegedly clicks intimate photos and blackmails them to extort money and in some cases he also tried to force them into doing immoral things, said Mr. Meena.

Sources in the police say that Jawahar creates high flying profiles, where he makes people believe that he is a big time entrepreneur and poses with high-end cars. An officer investigating the case said that in one case he had blackmailed a young woman to part with over ₹80 lakh and also forced her to sell her apartment.

Unfortunately, the women who have become his prey were also well-established and highly educated women, said the officer.

Jawahar has about 10 to 12 bank accounts, leads a high profile life, attends parties that are held in high society, known to many influential people and apparently owns top-end cars. We are verifying all the details and investigation is on, said Mr. Meena.