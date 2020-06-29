Accused in molestation case willnot be spared: Mahila panel chief

The State government will ensure that those accused of molesting and blackmailing an engineering student will be punished under stringent provisions of Disha Act 2019, said Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma. The prime accused in the case is the son of a senior police officer.

Ms. Padma, who reviewed the investigation of the case, said that two persons had been named in the FIR filed on June 27 at the Disha Police Station in Guntur. The victim, a student of a private engineering college, lodged a complaint on June 20, and after a week into investigation, the police stumbled upon a crucial piece of evidence.

Video on social media

“We found that some of the videos of the victim had appeared on some websites and social media handles and it is shocking to note that students well versed in technology are using their skills to do such things. We will take stringent action against such people,’’ Ms. Padma told mediapersons after reviewing the case at the Disha Police Station here on Monday.

“Further, the police are investigating into reports that two more persons were involved in uploading the videos on some websites,” said Ms. Padma.

The episode came to light after the victim mustered courage to lodge a police complaint at a police station with the help of her relatives. The victim, then a first year student of engineering, was allegedly lured into a relationship by the prime accused. The accused then allegedly shot videos of her and reportedly began to blackmail her. The abuse did not end even after she ended her relationship with him. He then allegedly passed on the videos to the victim’s friend. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim decided to lodge a police complaint.

Disha Act

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, R.N Ammireddy said the investigation into this case was continuing and the police were gathering more evidence. Cases under POCSO Act, Disha Act had been registered against the accused, he said.