Accused in minor girl kidnap case arrested

Tirupathi Rao was brought from Alwar to Visakhapatnam, say police

The district police arrested Koyyana Tirupathi Rao here on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl on June 26, 2015.

Tirupathi Rao, who was then working as a teacher in a school in Chodavaram, had allegedly lured the girl and kidnapped her.

Addressing the media, Anakapalle DSP K. Shravani said that based on instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, to take up all pending cases, this case was investigated for about two months and finally the accused along with the victim was traced in Alwar in Rajasthan.

After getting some leads that the accused was in Alwar, a special team was formed with Chodavaram Circle Inspector Ilyas Mohammed, Sub-Inspector Attada Vibhishana Rao and three head constables. The special team nabbed the accused and rescued the victim on October 3 and Tirupathi Rao was brought to Visakhapatnam on October 4.

The accused was produced before the judge of Chodavaram court on Tuesday and sent in remand.

After six years, the victim is now the mother of two children aged around five and three years, said Ms. Shravani.

According to Mr. Ilyas Mohammed, cases have been booked under relevant IPC Sections such as 363, 366, 376 (6) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.