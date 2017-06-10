Accused in minor abduction case has a history of trapping schoolgirls

Srirama Nageswara Rao, 45, accused of abducting a minor girl Bhattiprolu village on April 21, allegedly has a history of trapping school-going girls and used to lure them with chocolates.

He was nabbed from the Samba sector in Jammu by a special team headed by Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, K. Narayan Naik, on Tuesday, in one of the biggest manhunt launched by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

The accused, a former BSF jawan, who was sacked in 2011, has been eking out a livelihood by running an autorickshaw in which he dropped school-going children in and around Bhattiprolu.

On April 21, he allegedly took away the girl on the pretext of dropping her to school. He was last seen at the school at 11 a.m. A missing case was filed on the evening of April 21.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took a serious view of the incident after Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission N. Rajakumari apprised him of the incident. Mr. Naidu asked the DGP to go all out and nab the accused.

Constantly on the run, the man went to Ongole, Hyderabad and returned to Ongole. He then travelled to Delhi by train and reached the Samba sector in Jammu, where he had worked earlier. The police team, with the assistance of J&K police, tracked the accused and the girl, who were working in a local oil factory. Mr. Naik personally brought the girl and handed her over to the parents.

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao, who produced the accused before the media here on Friday, said cases under Section 366-A, 376, 344 IPC, Section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 have been registered against him.

Mr. Rao complimented the IGP, Guntur N. Sanjay, SP and the members of special team who had worked relentlessly to nab the accused. Commissioner.