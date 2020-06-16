Accused in gold heist case in Vijayawada held after 3 years, tests positive

In a sensational turn of events, an accused in the gold heist case in the city, was arrested by the police after three years.

He was lodged in the sub-jail here on June 7 and his samples were collected. On June 9, he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was wanted in many cases across the country and reportedly fled to Nepal after he looted the yellow metal along with 12 others on July 11, 2017.

The gang made away with 5 kg ornaments by threatening the workshop owner with pistols and knives and slipped out of the State. The accused were all natives of Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other States.

The Governorpet police registered a case and took up investigation.

On information that the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Mumbai arrested the accused, the Central Crime Station (CCS) police contacted the Mumbai police, took him into custody and brought him to Vijayawada on the Prisoners Transit Warrant.

Swift action

Then Vijayawada Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang, constituted ten teams headed by then DCP Kranthi Rana Tata, which arrested two conspirators – Dileep and Tanmai Mandal – and other gang members within 12 days of the robbery. Police teams which flew to Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other cities, recovered 4.025 kg jewellery.

However, the man — Accused No. 8 — and two others, managed to escape.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patel confirmed the arrest.

Vijayawada sub-jail superintendent K. Raghu said the undertrial prisoner was kept in a single cell and after he tested positive, he judicial officers concerned were alerted.

“We sent him to hospital for treatment. Later, the cell was sanitised and COVID tests were performed on the jail staff who dealt with the accused,” Mr. Raghu said.