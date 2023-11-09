Accord industry status to hospitality sector, demands Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association

November 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Reduction of GST charges, electricity tariff, industry status to the hospitality sector and extension of opening hours of restaurants till midnight are among the demands that have been put forth by the members of Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association.

At the opening ceremony of the association’s office in Vijayawada on November 9 (Thursday), South India Hotels Association(SIHA) president Shyam Raju said that they were planning a three-day event in Visakhapatnam on January 19, 20 and 21, during which members of the hotel associations from five States will discuss the issues related to the sector. It is for the first time that the event would be taking place in Andhra Pradesh, after the State bifurcation, he said.

APHA president R.V. Swamy said that the association had requested multiple times that the restaurants be allowed to remain open till midnight. “A G.O. has also been issued in this regard. But it is yet to be implemented,” Mr. Swamy said.

“Industry status has been given to the hotel sector in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. However, it is yet to be done in Andhra Pradesh. We have met the government officials and are planning to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to apprise him of the issues,” he said.

The association members also stressed the need for setting up a hotel management institute and skill training centres in the State.