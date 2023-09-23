Accommodate TDP leaders’ views, Nagababu tells Jana Sena Party cadres in Tirupati

September 23, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Addressing party leaders drawn from Tirupati and Srikalahasti constituencies, Jana Sena Party general secretary K. Nagababu laid emphasis on a ‘cohesive action plan’ to take the ruling YRSC Party head-on. “As stated by our president Pawan Kalyan, it is upon each of us to take the TDP-JSP alliance forward. We have to respect the TDP leaders and accommodate their views in our joint agenda”, he said.

He also cautioned the cadre not to make any ‘hasty decisions’ and to strictly adhere to the party’s guidelines while dealing with the ally. “The Jana Sena and Telugu Desam alliance will form the next government. Our wait of ten years is coming to fruition, and it is now the time to avoid decisions made in haste,” he said.

Referring to instances of rowdyism, land grabbing and encroachments witnessed across the State, he called it high time to stamp out the ‘corrupt and lawless’ government. In this connection, Mr. Nagababu warned the government machinery, comprising the revenue and police departments, to stop toeing the ruling party’s line and discharge their duties in a fair manner or pay the price for their servility in the coming days.

As a show of solidarity, TDP Chittoor district President and Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani called on Mr. Nagababu and welcomed the alliance. Jana Sena national spokesperson Ajay Kumar, NRI wing coordinator Sasidhar, Chittoor district President P. Hariprasad and Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal took part.