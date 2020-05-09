‘Accommodate Keralites in return special trains’

The Visakhapatnam Malayalees Association has sought accommodation of Keralites, stranded in various States of the country, on the special trains being operated to different States from Kerala, to ferry migrant workers, on the return special trains.
In letters to the Prime Minister, Railway Minister and the Kerala Chief Minister, VMA secretary N. Dhanapalan noted that a large number of Keralites, visitors, students and patients, who had gone to other States before the lockdown, were stuck there due to the cancellation of public transport to check the spread of COVID-19.
A number of trains were being operated from Kerala to different parts of the country to provide transportation to migrant labour, who were stuck in Kerala. Mr. Dhanapalan said that the return trains should accommodate people from Kerala stuck in other parts of the country.
