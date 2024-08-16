Accolades pour in for ISRO scientists after successful launch of EOS-08 mission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Naidu said, “A moment of glory for India’s space prowess! Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota today. This milestone achievement strengthens India’s small satellite capabilities and empowers NewSpace India Ltd. for future commercial launches. I extend my best wishes to Team ISRO for their future endeavours.”

In his congratulatory message, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Science and Technology K. Pawan Kalyan said ISRO scientists deserved accolades for their untiring efforts in exploring space through a host of trail-blazing space missions over the last few decades. He said the launch of EOS was yet another feather in their cap.

In her post on X, BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said, “Hats off to the remarkable ISRO team for the outstanding success of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission and kudos to the exceptional individuals at ISRO for their ground-breaking accomplishment.”

She noted that the mission not only enhanced earth’s sustainability but also demonstrated India’s dedication to global welfare, influenced by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his post on X, said, “ISRO successfully launches the third developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. A significant milestone in space exploration. Heartfelt congratulations to ISRO.”

