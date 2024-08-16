GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accolades pour in for ISRO scientists after successful launch of EOS-08 mission

Naidu, Pawan and Jagan hail the milestone achievement that strengthens India’s small satellite capabilities

Published - August 16, 2024 07:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota.

In a post on ‘X’, Mr. Naidu said, “A moment of glory for India’s space prowess! Congratulations to ISRO on the successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 from Sriharikota today. This milestone achievement strengthens India’s small satellite capabilities and empowers NewSpace India Ltd. for future commercial launches. I extend my best wishes to Team ISRO for their future endeavours.”

In his congratulatory message, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Science and Technology K. Pawan Kalyan said ISRO scientists deserved accolades for their untiring efforts in exploring space through a host of trail-blazing space missions over the last few decades. He said the launch of EOS was yet another feather in their cap.

In her post on X, BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said, “Hats off to the remarkable ISRO team for the outstanding success of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission and kudos to the exceptional individuals at ISRO for their ground-breaking accomplishment.”

She noted that the mission not only enhanced earth’s sustainability but also demonstrated India’s dedication to global welfare, influenced by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his post on X, said, “ISRO successfully launches the third developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. A significant milestone in space exploration. Heartfelt congratulations to ISRO.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / space programme / satellite technology / ISRO

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.