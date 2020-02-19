Accident victim’s kin donate his organs, help save four lives

Family members of a road accident victim named N. Naveen donated his liver, kidneys and heart valves, thus helping saving four lives.

Naveen met with a road accident at Lepakshi on February 11 and was declared brain-dead at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors requested the Lepakshi police officers to complete the medico-legal case formalities after the victim’s family members consented to organ donation.

Anantapur police, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the hospital’s chief operating officer sent a letter to the police thanking them for their cooperation.