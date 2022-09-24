Accident prevention initiative pays off in Prakasam

A group of road users recreated an accident scene to impress upon fellow motorists the need for following safe driving habits. The scene was shocking as persons with severe injuries picturised the pain and grief in the event of a road accident. The novel demonstration was organised by the Prakasam police here on Saturday as part of the "No Accident Day" drive.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg educated the people on safe driving habits. The sufferings of persons who met with accidents were highlighted during the demonstration. The selfie of their get-up were sent to their family members to know their plight in the event of an unfortunate incident. The assembled people took a vow to compulsorily follow traffic rules in their own interest.

The SP said in the event of a road accident, the majority of the motorists succumbed to head injuries leaving their family members in the lurch. Another major reason for fatal mishaps was drunken driving. Overspeeding, triple riding, and talking on mobile phone while driving were also leading to road mishaps. The SP appealed to family members of each person to make it a point to give a helmet to the dear and near ones so that they safely returned home. The high traffic fines were only to act as a deterrence to curb unsafe driving habits, she said.

The number of fatal accidents in Prakasam district had come down from 291 to 249 till August 2022 when compared to the corresponding period last year and the number of deaths from 327 to 275, according to a report compiled by the District Crimes Record Bureau.