Access to safe drinking water is a human right, says A.P. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has said that the government considers access to safe drinking water as a human right.

In his Independence Day address after hoisting the Tricolour at the District Police Grounds here on August 15 (Thursday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The State government is determined to guarantee drinking water tap connection to every household through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure access to safe drinking water for every individual.”

“A pulse survey to know about the ground realities on access to safe drinking water is in progress across the State. Drinking water facility will be provided based on the findings of the survey. The previous government failed to utilise the ₹27,000 crore allocated by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh under the JJM scheme. It barely spent ₹4,000 crore under the scheme during its five-year term,’ Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Referring to the promise of creating 20 lakh employment opportunities, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The Blue Revolution has the potential to create more employment along the 974-km-long coastline in the State. In the field of agriculture, the government has set itself a target to identify and encourage one lakh young farmers in organic farming.”

The government would strive to create employment opportunities by promoting temple, eco, and coastal tourism activities, he added.

On financial aid to the flood-affected farmers, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said 100 quintals of paddy seed had been supplied to them with 80% subsidy.

“As many as 13,326 gram panchayats have been told to pass a resolution on the infrastructure facilities to be created through the MGNREG scheme,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

