ACB unearths assets ofdrug control official

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 21:21 IST

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the properties of M. Venkata Siva Satyanarayana Vara Prasad, Deputy Director in Drug Control Administration (DCA), and unearthed assets worth about ₹3.7 crore.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in the DCA regional office, Guntur, his residence in Vijayawada and other places on Wednesday.

Mr. Vara Prasad joined as drug inspector in 1989, promoted to the post of assistant director in 2011 and elevated as deputy director in 2018. He is also in-charge joint director, DCA, for ten districts in the State.

ACB sleuths identified four buildings, a flat, three house-sites, and an agricultural land. Bank lockers are yet to be opened.

The deputy director was booked for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He is being arrested and will be produced in the ACB Special Court, Vijayawada. Investigation is under progress, according to the ACB authorities.