ACB unearths ₹3.03 crore of assets from SRBC engineer’s house 

December 23, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

Sleuths of the Kurnool Anti Corruption Bureau arrested an Assistant Engineer Manipati Chandurdu working at Koilkuntla in the Srisailam Right Bank Canal Division for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, valued at ₹2.52 crore, and registered a case against him.

The ACB officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy raided the house of Manipati Chendrudu, 54, at Housing Board Colony in the town on Friday and unearthed assets valued at ₹3.03 crore, of which ₹2.52 crore had been identified as disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A native of Koilakuntla village, Chendrudu joined service in 1996 as a Tracer in Major Irrigation Department. He was promoted as Assistant Engineer in 2007 and was transferred to the SRBC, Koilakuntla Division recently.

Mr. Narayana Swamy said that during the course of searches, it was found that he owned one G+3 house at NGOs Colony, Nandyal; one G+2 house in Ponnapuram Colony in Nandyal, one flat in Ayyappa Residency Apartment at Nandyal, 2.5 cents house site in Housing Board Colony, Nandyal, 3 cents of house site in Ponnapuram Colony, and 6 cents house site in Kurnool, wet aAgricultural land (5.7 Acres) at Kalugotla village of Koilakuntla mandal, one Four-wheeler (Bolero), two 2-wheelers; and electronic gadgets, gold, silver, and household articles.

Further Investigation is in progress and was taken to the ACB court of Special Judge for trial of Special Police Establishment & ACB Cases, at Kurnool.