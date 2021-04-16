Andhra Pradesh

ACB traps ward secretary

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped T. Anjaneyulu, fifth ward administration secretary of Bhimavaram municipality, in West Godavari district, when he allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹1,500.

Acting on a complaint lodged by one G. Srinivasa Rao, that the ward secretary allegedly demanded the amount for processing the application of the complainant to the demand note for property tax (house tax) for his newly constructed house in in the town.

The ACB team caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting money at the municipal office on Friday. He will be produced in the ACB Special Court at Rajahmundry.

