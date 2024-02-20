GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB traps VRO of Tirupati district

February 20, 2024 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials trapped Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Kovanuru village, K.V.B. Puram mandal, Tirupati district, V. Muniraja, when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 bribe from a complainant on Monday.

The accused VRO reportedly demanded money from the complainant for issuing WALTA Certificate for digging borewell in his land, the ACB officials said in a release.

A team of ACB officers of Tirupati Range nabbed Muniraja, while he was allegedly taking ₹5,000 at a cool drink shop on Srikalahasti Road. He would be produced in the ACB Special Court, the ACB sleuths added.

