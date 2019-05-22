ACB traps VRO in Chittoor district

The Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Marrikuntapalle village of Kalikiri mandal in the district was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from a farmer to issue passbook for his land. According to the ACB Tirupati division officials, the farmer Arshad Ali had approached the VRO for issuance of passbook, for which he had reportedly paid ₹5,000 earlier. When the official kept insisting for additional bribe, the farmer had approached the ACB officials leading to the trap. A case was registered.