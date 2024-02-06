ACB traps two employees while ‘accepting bribe’ in Chittoor and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh

February 06, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Tirupati Range Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught, Jayaramachari, junior assistant in Vijayapuram Tahsildar office in Chittoor district, while he was allegedly taking a bribe of ₹13,000.

The accused reportedly demanded money from the complainant for giving the details of a land, located at Gangamambapuram village, under RTI Act.

In another case, the Visakhapatnam Range ACB team arrested Golagam gram panchayat secretary Kanaka Babu while he was allegedly accepting ₹7,000 as bribe for changing the title of a house, in Anakapalli mandal.

The accused was trapped while he was taking money in his room in Golagam Gram Panchayat Office in Anakapalli district on Tuesday, the ACB officials said in a release.

The ACB sleuths also seized ₹10,000 unaccounted cash from Kanaka Babu’s table during the raid. The accused would be produced in the ACB Special Court, the officials added.

