ACB traps Superintending Engineer while allegedly accepting Rs.15 lakh bribe
It was the biggest seizure of bribe amount in State since bifurcation, says official
The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths laid a trap and allegedly caught red-handed Kurnool Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer E. Surendra Babu (currently in-charge Superintending Engineer) on Thursday morning while he was accepting Rs.15 lakh bribe.
This is the biggest seizure of bribe amount by the ACB in the State since bifurcation.
Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy told The Hindu that Mr. Surendra Babu had demanded the amount from the complainant P. Srinivasa Reddy of Hyderabad to pass some bills for the works his company had executed. The bribe amount was handed over by the complainant at a pre-fixed place under the Krishna Nagar Flyover in the city for passing a Rs.152-crore bill for the work on the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. The DSP said it was the largest amount confiscated during a trap.
Soon after the accused officer accepted the amount, the ACB sleuths apprehended him and confiscated all the related files and M-Book (Measurement book) from the office.
