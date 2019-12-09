ACB traps Sub-Registrar, computer operator

The Anti Corruption Bureau officials have trapped a Sub-Registrar and a computer operator in the city on Monday for allegedly demanding ₹5,000 for registering a lease deed.
According to ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam, the complainant P. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the owner of a Himalaya franchise outlet in the city. The Sub-Registrar, identified as Mahboob Ali, allegedly demanded money to register the lease deed.
Mr. Reddy then approached the ACB and filed a complaint. He was reportedly directed to give the money to a private computer operator, Shaik Sameer Basha, by Ali. Which was when the ACB red-handedly caught Basha accepting the bribe.
The ACB has taken both the accused into custody.
