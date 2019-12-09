Andhra Pradesh

ACB traps Sub-Registrar, computer operator

ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam along with the trapped official and his aide in Kurnool on Monday.

ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam along with the trapped official and his aide in Kurnool on Monday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

‘Accused sought bribe for registering a lease deed’

The Anti Corruption Bureau officials have trapped a Sub-Registrar and a computer operator in the city on Monday for allegedly demanding ₹5,000 for registering a lease deed.

According to ACB DSP M. Nagabhushanam, the complainant P. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the owner of a Himalaya franchise outlet in the city. The Sub-Registrar, identified as Mahboob Ali, allegedly demanded money to register the lease deed.

Mr. Reddy then approached the ACB and filed a complaint. He was reportedly directed to give the money to a private computer operator, Shaik Sameer Basha, by Ali. Which was when the ACB red-handedly caught Basha accepting the bribe.

The ACB has taken both the accused into custody.

