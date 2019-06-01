ACB traps sanitary inspector ‘accepting bribe’

The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have trapped a sanitary inspector working in the Public Health Wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Bheemili Zone, here on Friday, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour.

The sanitary inspector was identified as Rattapu Ravi Kumar.

According to officials, Ravi Kumar has sought the bribe from the complainant Kolluru Rama Surya Manikanta, who is the owner of Uttam Food Products, located at China Bazaar in Bheemili.

On May 17, the GVMC officials observed that Manikanta has been running Uttam Food Products without obtaining the Trade Licence and also using used oil for making snacks. The GVMC officials issued seizure notice to the food manufacturing company.

Ravi Kumar later came in contact with Manikanta and demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 for imposing lesser fine and smooth running of the industry. The tainted official also said that he would not refer the case (used edible oil usage) to food safety officials. After several negotiations, he agreed to accept ₹5,000.

Meanwhile, Manikanta approached the ACB and informed about his plight. After ascertaining facts, DSP of ACB, K Ranga Raju trapped the sanitary inspector.