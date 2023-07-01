ADVERTISEMENT

ACB traps Sachivalayam surveyor of Bapatla district

July 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught surveyor Shaik Shabbir Hussain, attached to Peravalipalem Sachivalayam in Vemuru mandal, when the latter was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. The surveyor had demanded the sum from Javvaji Venkateswarlu to survey his mother’s land at Peravalipalem village in Bapatla district. Acting on a complaint, a team of Guntur district ACB officials laid a trap and caught Mr. Shabbir Hussain when he was taking the amount. The accused surveyor would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US