ACB traps Sachivalayam surveyor of Bapatla district

July 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught surveyor Shaik Shabbir Hussain, attached to Peravalipalem Sachivalayam in Vemuru mandal, when the latter was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. The surveyor had demanded the sum from Javvaji Venkateswarlu to survey his mother’s land at Peravalipalem village in Bapatla district. Acting on a complaint, a team of Guntur district ACB officials laid a trap and caught Mr. Shabbir Hussain when he was taking the amount. The accused surveyor would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a release.

