ACB traps four officials while ‘taking bribe’ in Andhra Pradesh

May 29, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Tada mandal Deputy Tahsildar Nellipuri Anitha, who was trapped by ACB, in Tirupati district on Monday.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped four employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj (PR), Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) for allegedly taking bribe in separate cases in the State on Monday.

Following a complaint lodged by a victim of Buchirajupalem village in Visakhapatnam district, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught Visakhapatnam Rural Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Jami Rami while taking ₹10,000 for doing a favour.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB sleuths of Krishna district, trapped WD&CW Mopidevi mandal supervisor Dokku Venkata Padmavathi while she was accepting ₹10,000 from an anganwadi worker P. Lavanya for writing a report in her favour.

In another case, the Nellore district ACB sleuths caught Panchayat Raj (PR) junior accountant Chilakapati Manoj Kumar, while he was taking ₹27,000 for clearing the bills towards construction of Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and YSR Clinic, at Gudlur village.

Deputy Tahsildar Nellipuri Anitha, working in Tada mandal of Tirupati district, was caught while taking ₹10,000 from a person for giving permission to cut 20 trees in his house site for taking up construction.

The accused officers would be produced in the ACB Special Courts, the ACB officials said in a release.

