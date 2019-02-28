Andhra Pradesh

ACB traps assistant city planner in Kurnool

He allegedly demanded bribe for issuing house site plans

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided Kurnool corporation Town Planning Department and arrested Assistant City Planner S. Sastry. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at 12:10 pm on Wednesday. A complaint was lodged by Pawan Kumar Modi after Sastry allegedly demanded a bribe for issuing his house site plans. Sastry’s residence was later raided and so far, ₹8 lakh cash and documents for three other houses are found.

