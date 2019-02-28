Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided Kurnool corporation Town Planning Department and arrested Assistant City Planner S. Sastry. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at 12:10 pm on Wednesday. A complaint was lodged by Pawan Kumar Modi after Sastry allegedly demanded a bribe for issuing his house site plans. Sastry’s residence was later raided and so far, ₹8 lakh cash and documents for three other houses are found.
ACB traps assistant city planner in Kurnool
He allegedly demanded bribe for issuing house site plans
