ACB traps assistant city planner in Kurnool

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has raided Kurnool corporation Town Planning Department and arrested Assistant City Planner S. Sastry. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 at 12:10 pm on Wednesday. A complaint was lodged by Pawan Kumar Modi after Sastry allegedly demanded a bribe for issuing his house site plans. Sastry’s residence was later raided and so far, ₹8 lakh cash and documents for three other houses are found.