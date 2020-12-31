ACB traps 62 ‘tainted’ govt. staff this year

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has trapped and arrested 62 government officials who were practising bribery and nearly half of them (28) are from the Revenue Department.
According to a release from the ACB, apart from the trap cases, 14 cases of disproportionate assets, 15 cases of criminal misconduct, 102 regular inquiries, 97 surprise checks and 31 discreet enquiries were taken up by the ACB this year.
Of them, 14 trap cases, one disproportionate assets case, five criminal misconduct cases, 50 regular inquiries and 61 surprise checks at sub-registrar offices, Tahsildar offices, Town and Country Planning Department officials and area hospitals were based on complaints received through 14400 ACB helpline launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the release stated.
The Town Planning Surveyor of Anantapur was caught accepting the highest bribe amount of ₹7 lakh in the State this year. A total of ₹28.39 lakh was seized from the accused officials in the trap cases.
The ACB also conducted surprise checks on the officials who allegedly bribed persons impersonating ACB officers. In 11 such checks, several irregularities were found and the government was advised to transfer the erring officials.
Seven officials, including five from the Revenue Department, were convicted this year.
