ACB to probe police official case

After issuing an order suspending IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, the State government has decided to hand over the case to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe his role in awarding a contract to Israeli defence equipment manufacturer RT Inflatables Private Limited.

According to information, based on the ‘preliminary enquiry report’ submitted by the Director-General of Police (DGP), the State government issued GO No.18 putting him under suspension in the late hours of Saturday. The DGP, sources say, in his letter has informed the government that in the preliminary inquiry it was found that irregularities and corrupt practices in the procurement of security equipment took place during the tenure of Mr. Venkateswara Rao. The DGP has emphasised that a ‘full-fledged inquiry’ into the allegations is necessary. Subsequently, a file relating to his suspension orders and also handing over of the case to the ACB were circulated the same day. “The case will be handed over to the ACB in next couple of days,” say the sources.

Though the GO has been issued suspending him, the orders are yet to be served on Mr. Venkateswara Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer who is serving as Additional Director-General of Police. It may take a day or more as Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney is not in headquarters, sources say.

Divided opinion

There is a divided opinion among the officials on the suspension. A few argue that showcause notice should be served if ‘principles of natural justice’ were to be followed. However, there is a counter-argument that serving a show-cause notice and giving an opportunity to ‘defend oneself is not a legal requirement.’

Notwithstanding the arguments, the suspension orders are yet to be served on Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

As per the GO, the suspension came into effect immediately.

During the period of suspension, Mr. Venkateswara Rao should not leave the Headquarters without obtaining permission from the government.