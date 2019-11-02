ACB to probe into Dy. CM’s allegations against its officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) began probe into the corrupt allegations against its own officers of Visakhapatnam, who allegedly tried to trap Madhurawada Sub-Registrar T. Tarakesh, with malafide intention.

The allegations against ACB sleuths, including the DSP, CI and other staff of Visakhapatnam, and the comments made by Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose on the officials assumed importance as the ACB, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and other departments were observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 2. ACB sleuths were organising awareness meetings against corruption in various educational institutions during the awareness week.

On October 9, the ACB officials headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rangaraju, raided the Sub-Registrar’s office and seized ₹61,500. Following the raids and the seizure, Stamps and Registration Department DIG A. Ravindranath transferred Mr. Tarakesh to Tekkali in Srikakulam district. However, the Sub-Registrar met Mr. Subash Chandra Bose and produced the CCTV clippings alleging that the ACB officials, who arranged the amount in his office, deliberately planned to trap him.After going through the footage, the Minister reacted strongly and took the matter to the notice of ACB Director General Kumar Viswajeet.

JD to inquire

Responding to the allegations on the ACB sleuths, Mr. Viswajeet said that an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations. Actions would be taken, if they were found guilty, he said. “We received a complaint on the allegations. Joint Director (Andhra) T. Mohan Rao has been appointed to investigate into the allegations against Visakhapatnam ACB officials. We are observing the CCTV footage submitted by the Sub-Registrar as proof against the ACB sleuths,” Mr. Viswajeet told The Hindu.