ACB ties up with IIM-A to check corruption in govt. departments

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh and the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eliminating corruption in the State.

ACB Director-General Kumar Vishwajeet and IIM-A professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswami signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, at the CM’s camp office near here on Thursday.

As per the MoU, a team of IIM-A will do a study of the government departments till the third week of February 2020 and submit a report on possible ways to check corruption, an official release said. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the administrative reforms initiated by the government, particularly the establishment of ward and village secretariats, for rendering services at people’s doorstep.

Key departments

He requested Ms. Narayanaswami to focus on key departments such as Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Planning, and help the government in adopting a systematic approach to eliminate corruption.

The Chief Minister wanted that the ward and village secretariats had zero scope for corruption as it was one initiative that was banked upon for delivering clean governance.

These secretariats were scheduled to become operational from January 1, 2020.

He also called upon the IIM-A team to make recommendations on efficient utilisation of resources, capacity-building and leveraging on IT and communication technologies for achieving the desired results through less human interface in the people’s dealings with the government.

Ms. Narayanaswami said she was happy to be associated with the State government in its crusade against corruption, and promised to do her best for guiding the government towards the goal.