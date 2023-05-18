HamberMenu
ACB takes Palnadu VRO into custody for demanding ₹1 lakh bribe for clearing title deed

May 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Netagani Vinod, VRO of Abburu Village in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district, with the bribe that he demanded and accepted.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday caught a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) at Abburu village in Palnadu district’s Sattenapalli mandal while he was accepting a sum of ₹40,000, which was part of the bribe he had demanded from a farmer for processing the title deed relating to a newly purchased parcel of agricultural land. 

ACB DSP Pratap Kumar said one Manukonda Narasimha Rao lodged a complaint with the ACB alleging that VRO Netagani Vinod had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh from his mother-in-law Venkayamma for processing a mutation-cum-title deed. Venkayamma paid him ₹59,000 of this sum, but the VRO was pressuring her to pay him the remaining amount and threatened her that if she failed to do so, he would not clear the file.

Subsequently, ACB registered an FIR and launched an investigation. On Thursday, the ACB trapped the VRO and caught him while he was accepting from the complainant an amount of ₹40,000 at his office at Abburu, the DSP said. The VRO was then taken into custody. An investigation is on.

