ACB sleuths raid MRO, Sub-Registrar offices

VIJAYAWADA

02 September 2020 22:24 IST

Unaccounted cash, documents seized, several lapses found

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on Mandal Revenue Offices (Tahsildar offices), Sub-Registrar Offices and the Gudur Municipality on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted based on the calls received from the public over toll free No. 14400. The ACB teams found huge cash, unauthorised persons in the offices and seized many documents, according to ACB Director-General P.S.R. Anjaneyulu.

“In many offices, petitions filed through Spandana and Mee Seva portals were pending and Pattadar Passbooks were seized in some hundreds of numbers during the raids,” the ACB chief said.

Raids were conducted on MRO offices in Santhakaviti (Srikakulam district), Balajipeta (Vizianagaram), Kasimkota (Visakhapatnam), Koyyalagudem (West Godavari), Ibrahimpatnam (Krishna), Rajupalem (Guntur), Ulavapadu (Prakasam) and Yemmiganur in Kurnool district.

Similarly, surprise checks were conducted on Sub-Registrar offices in Biccavolu ( East Godavari district), Jaggaiahpet (Krishna), Badvel (Kadapa) and Piler (Chittoor district). ACB officials raided on the Town Planning Section in Gudur Municipality in Nellore district, Mr. Anjaneyulu said.

In Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar office, investigation officers found unaccounted cash of ₹2.28 lakh from ten employees.

The staff received 12,867 applications through Mee Seva, of which 9,990 were approved, 885 rejected without mentioning any proper reason, 1,669 were within the stipulated time, 40 will lapse in 24 hours and 92 are pending beyond the stipulated time (Service Level Agreement mentioned in the Citizens Chart).

Passbooks not distributed

In Balajipeta Tahsildar office, 95 Pattadar Passbooks received from Chennai printing press were kept pending without distributing to the pattadars (land owners/farmers). The Passbook, which has to be distributed in January this year, was not done.

In Koyyalagudem Tahsildar office, 13 petitions received through Spandana portal were kept pending beyond the stipulated time and records were not maintained properly.

In Biccavolu Sub-Registrar office, the ACB officials seized ₹9,780 unaccounted cash from the Sub-Registrar and the staff, ₹27,400 cash was seized from the junior assistant and ₹32,000 was seized from five document writers.

ACB officials were shocked after they found ₹7.79 lakh unaccounted cash with two private persons in Piler Sub-Registrar Office. Thirteen document writers were found in the computer room, SRO chamber and other places, the ACB DG said.

In Badvel SRO, the Sub-Registrar allegedly engaged two private persons for collecting money for doing official favours. The ACB officials seized Rs.30,790 from the staff, document writers and private persons.