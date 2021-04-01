ACB seeks probe against AMVI

ANANTAPUR

01 April 2021 02:15 IST

₹1,15,000 unaccounted cash was seized from him in surprise check on RTO premises

The Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulasekhar Reddy said that a report has been sent to Director-General of ACB on the unaccounted cash seized from the RTO premises on Tuesday.

In a surprise check conducted on the premises on Tuesday evening, the officials confiscated ₹1,15,000 unaccounted cash from the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector’s(AMVI) car and another ₹50,320 from the office.

The ACB DSP expressed displeasure that the people had not come forward to complain in writing about the alleged corrupt practices of staff in the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office, though they orally made a complaint.

“We have recommended departmental action after a thorough inquiry into the alleged monetary gratifications sought by the AMVI through some agents. If someone had given a written complaint, we could have remanded him and filed a case, but unfortunately, none came forward,” the DSP said.

The ACB officials also checked the CCTV footage of the DTC’s office complex.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad told The Hindu that there was no scope for any outsider (agents) to come and interfere in the work here, but promised to get an internal probe instituted against the AMVI, who has been named in the report by the ACB. He said if someone does something at the agents’ premises, it was difficult for him to keep a tab on them.