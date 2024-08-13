GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ACB searches house of former Minister Jogi Ramesh; three persons taken into custody

CID and ACB registered cases on charges of allegedly grabbing AgriGold lands and selling them with fake survey numbers

Published - August 13, 2024 04:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Former Minister Jogi Ramesh.
Former Minister Jogi Ramesh.

Former Minister Jogi Ramesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the house of former Minister, Jogi Ramesh, located at Ibrahimpatnam, on Vijayawada outskirts on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

A team of ACB sleuths cordoned the house of Mr. Ramesh and conducted the raids. They seized some land documents, electronic equipment, mobile phones and other material.

The ACB police took Jogi Rajiv, son of Mr. Ramesh, a few revenue officers into custody and shifted them to the ACB Office, located at Gollapudi, for questioning.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers registered a case against Rajiv and seven others on August 8. It was alleged that the accused had colluded with some Revenue Department officers, created fake registration documents with duplicate survey numbers and sold them away.

The CID Police registered cases against former Minister’s brother Jogi Venkateswara Rao, Ambapuram village surveyor K. Dedeepya, mandal surveyor A. Ramesh, Deputy Tahsildar G. Vijay Kumar and Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar (MRO) P. Jahnavi and two others, Adusumilli Mohana Ramadasu and Adusumilli Venkata Seetha Mahalakshmi, in the case.

The AP CID registered a case against AgriGold Group management in 2015, and seized the movable and immovable properties in AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States. Properties of AgriGold were seized at different places in Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that Mr. Rajiv and others grabbed the lands of AgriGold at Ambapuram village in Krishna district, (which were already seized by the government) with the help of some Revenue Department officers and public representatives, and sold them away for huge amount, the ACB and the CID registered cases and took up investigation.

The CID Police registered cases against the accused under Section 120 (B), Sections 420 (Cheating) 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 467 (Forgery of documents) and other charges.

