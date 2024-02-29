ACB relieves four officers and a constable of their duties in Andhra Pradesh

February 29, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four officers and a constable have been relieved of their deputation duty in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following allegations of corruption against them.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Sharath and Srinivas, Circle Inspectors Shiva Kumar and Krupakar, and constable Suresh had allegedly colluded with the accused, and a detailed inquiry was on, said ACB Director-General K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The officers allegedly used to summon the accused on the pretext of investigation and compromise with them on registering cases, conducting raids and making arrests.

“In some cases, the officers have allegedly leaked information to the accused on the proposed raids and investigation details, and helped the culprits,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on Thursday.

The officers, after receiving complaints, allegedly colluded with the accused in the Registration and Stamps, AP-Transco and other departments.

“Following complaints, an inquiry has been ordered, and based on prima facie evidence, the officers have been relieved of their duties in the ACB,” Mr. Reddy said.

“The two DSPs have been directed to report in the Police Headquarters. The CIs and the constable have been repatriated to their zones,” Mr. Reddy added.

Action would be taken against the four officers and the constable upon completion of a detailed inquiry, he said.