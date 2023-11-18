ADVERTISEMENT

ACB raids unearth disproportionate assets of four officers in A.P.

November 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Searches conducted at properties related to them at multiple locations in State and Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked disproportionate assets cases against four officers of various departments across the State.

The ACB teams conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of the accused officers in A.P. and Telangana, and unearthed, gold, cash and other properties worth crores of rupees, said a press release on Saturday.

The ACB sleuths raided 17 locations and seized the properties of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) P. Ramesh, attached to Bendapudi RTI check-post. The raids were conducted in Hyderabad, Medak, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kanchikacherla and other places during which movable and immovable properties worth more than ₹2 crore were reportedly unearthed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, the teams raided the properties of Administrative Officer (AO) K. Suvarna Kumari, working in the Road Transport Department, in Kurnool, Hyderabad, Markapuram. Documents related to houses, plots, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables were seized.

In the third case, ACB officials raided the properties belonging to Assistant Geologist G. Venkateswara Rao of Mines and Geology Department in Guntur, Nandyal and other places and seized papers related to many house sites, residential buildings and other properties.

The investigation officers raided the assets of Registration and Stamps Department, Ibrahimpatnam, Sub-Registrar Lala Balanaga Dharma Singh. He reportedly escaped on seeing the ACB team. Huge properties, including bank balances, vehicles, jewellery, lands and houses registered on the name of his family members, and friends were unearthed, the release said.

In a trap case, the ACB officials caught Samalkot Revenue Inspector U. Durga Balaji Ramana Murthy and his private assistant Chinna Rao, while taking ₹8,000 for issuing a birth certificate.

The ACB team caught Chinna Rao while accepting the amount at Madhavapatnam Junction, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US