ACB raids unearth disproportionate assets of four officers in A.P.

November 18, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked disproportionate assets cases against four officers of various departments across the State.

The ACB teams conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of the accused officers in A.P. and Telangana, and unearthed, gold, cash and other properties worth crores of rupees, said a press release on Saturday.

The ACB sleuths raided 17 locations and seized the properties of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) P. Ramesh, attached to Bendapudi RTI check-post. The raids were conducted in Hyderabad, Medak, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kanchikacherla and other places during which movable and immovable properties worth more than ₹2 crore were reportedly unearthed.

In another case, the teams raided the properties of Administrative Officer (AO) K. Suvarna Kumari, working in the Road Transport Department, in Kurnool, Hyderabad, Markapuram. Documents related to houses, plots, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables were seized.

In the third case, ACB officials raided the properties belonging to Assistant Geologist G. Venkateswara Rao of Mines and Geology Department in Guntur, Nandyal and other places and seized papers related to many house sites, residential buildings and other properties.

The investigation officers raided the assets of Registration and Stamps Department, Ibrahimpatnam, Sub-Registrar Lala Balanaga Dharma Singh. He reportedly escaped on seeing the ACB team. Huge properties, including bank balances, vehicles, jewellery, lands and houses registered on the name of his family members, and friends were unearthed, the release said.

In a trap case, the ACB officials caught Samalkot Revenue Inspector U. Durga Balaji Ramana Murthy and his private assistant Chinna Rao, while taking ₹8,000 for issuing a birth certificate.

The ACB team caught Chinna Rao while accepting the amount at Madhavapatnam Junction, the release said.

